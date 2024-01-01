Mortal Kombat 1 Leak Hints at Classic Look for DLC Fighter

Mortal Kombat 1 was an immediate hit for developer NetherRealm. Since the game's release in September, the team has slowly been adding new content while consistently updating the game with key improvements. With the first Kombat Pack, Mortal Kombat 1 is bringing back characters from the franchise's long history and adding several crossover characters from popular movies and TV. However, one of the Kombatants left fans a little annoyed when they first saw him make an appearance in promotional material. Ermac, who started life as a simple palette swap from other, more popular ninjas, was revealed alongside the initial news blast. Fans were immediately angry because this version of Ermac doesn't come with one of his trademark face masks, likely because of what happens with him in MK1's main storyline. However, a recent datamine suggests that Ermac fans might be getting the mask they want when the character launches.

Mortal Kombat 1 Ermac Leak

Ermac second skin in the game files.

NPC so not much details, but there is a mask 👀#mk1 #mortalkombat pic.twitter.com/Lly5L5XKOT — SHAAR (@Shaar72537611) December 28, 2023

This datamine comes from Shaar on Twitter and is backed up by Interloko both of whom cover the Mortal Kombat franchise consistently. The leak points to a new skin that's been found in the game files. It's important to note that Shaar says this skin is for an NPC version of Ermac, so they were unable to get too much more information from the files.

That said, this could point to Ermac launching with a secondary skin. If true, that would be welcome news for Mortal Kombat 1 fans because the previous two DLC characters (Omni-Man and Quan Chi) launched without any extra outfits. If Ermac is getting day-one skins, it's highly likely that we'll soon see more added for the rest of the DLC roster. Of course, it could be a one-off thing with Ermac because of the fan reaction, but it would be odd to only give Ermac a second skin. It's also possible that Ermac's gear slot could be his hood, which would mean this isn't a full new skin, but instead a variant like the other characters have received.

Either way, we probably won't have to wait too much longer to see exactly what NetherRealm is cooking with the Ermac release. While we haven't gotten a release date announcement, NetherRealm did drop Quan Chi in mid-December. That means we're probably looking at the next character coming to Mortal Kombat 1 around February, though things could change. Hopefully, we'll start to hear more from NetherRealm in the next few weeks.

Mortal Kombat 1 Kombat Pack 1 Kharacters

As mentioned, fans have already seen Omni-Man and Quan Chi added to Mortal Kombat 1. Obviously, Ermac is also on the list, but there are six full fighters coming with the first Kombat Pack and five Kameo Fighters. Here are all of the fighters in Kombat Pack 1:

Ermac

Homelander

Omni-Man

Peacemaker

Quan Chi

Takeda

Ferra (Kameo)

Johnny Cage (Kameo)

Khameleon (Kameo)

Mavado (Kameo)

Tremor (Kameo)

Mortal Kombat 1 is available now on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.