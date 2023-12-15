Mortal Kombat 1 Adds Major Feature Players Have Wanted Since Launch

Mortal Kombat 1 finally has a major new gameplay features that players on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S have wanted in the game since its release back in September. If you missed it, yesterday NetherRealm Studios and WB Games updated the game with a new update, which did many things, including, notably, adding Quan Chi to the roster. The addition of Quan Chi naturally headlined the update and is what players have been talking about, but this isn't the only notable thing the update did. It also added a wifi-ping-decline feature, as Ed Boon calls it.

This is something players were not happy to see missing from the game at release and were quick to demand alongside the addition of other features, like cross-play, which, unfortunately, isn't coming until next year. As for why it took this long to add, we still don't know. It's unclear why this feature wasn't in the game at release, but it is now, and players are happy about that.

For those unfamiliar with the feature, it allows players to automatically decline playing against anyone using a wifi connection as opposed to a wired connection. The latter is not just faster, but more consistent. Before this update, you could manually decline, but this makes it automatic for those who want it.

Mortal Kombat 1 is available via PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

"Mortal Kombat 1 is a fun start to an exciting new era for the long running franchise," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "There are some sticking points that will likely need to be ironed out in future entries, however. The combo heavy fighting style is very satisfying to play when you're dishing it out, but will definitely make it less appealing to newcomers who could be on the receiving end. Invasions mode is great for playing alone, but that grind feeling will likely sink in sooner rather than later. Kameo Fighters are a fantastic addition, but customization for them isn't as deep yet. With all of that being said, Mortal Kombat 1 is still very much a bloody and brutal good time with tons of rewards for digging deep into it."