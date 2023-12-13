Mortal Kombat 1 Crossplay Release Window Finally Announced

NetherRealm Studios has finally confirmed when it will be bringing crossplay to Mortal Kombat 1. In the wake of launching MK1 earlier in 2023, fans made it known in droves that they wanted to see crossplay implemented in the fighting game. NetherRealm acknowledged these requests in the moment and said that they were working on bringing the feature to MK1 at a later date. And while we still don't know when this exact date will be, we now have a narrowed-down window to keep in mind.

In a new stream held by NetherRealm today to promote the upcoming release of Quan Chi, it was said that crossplay will roll out for Mortal Kombat 1 in February 2024. This functionality will allow MK1 players across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC to all play with one another rather than only competing against those on the same platform. The only caveat here is that those playing MK1 on Switch will be left out, although this is expected given that the game runs a bit differently on Nintendo's hardware compared to other platforms.

As mentioned, the biggest thing happening with Mortal Kombat 1 right now involves Quan Chi, who is poised to become the game's second DLC fighter when he releases tomorrow on December 14. DLC characters for MK1 began arriving last month with Omni-Man and are planned to continue into 2024 when Peacemaker, Ermac, Homelander, and Takeda all end up becoming playable fighters. Beyond the inclusion of these additional characters, NetherRealm boss Ed Boon has also teased that a story expansion for MK1 is also in the works and will be released in the future. However, further news on this add-on likely won't come about until we are deeper into 2024.

Are you excited to hear that crossplay for Mortal Kombat 1 finally has a launch window? And will you be playing the game for yourself in the coming days as Quan Chi joins the roster? Let me know either down in the comments section or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.