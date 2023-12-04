Mortal Kombat 1 Konfirmed to Receive Story DLC Like MK11

Longtime Mortal Kombat boss Ed Boon has confirmed that Mortal Kombat 1 will receive a story expansion at a later date, much as NetherRealm Studios previously did with Mortal Kombat 11. Following the launch of MK11 back in 2019, an expansive story-focused piece of DLC titled Aftermath was then let loose the following year in 2020. Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath expanded on the narrative of the base game and eventually paved the way for its story to be continued in Mortal Kombat 1. Now, Boon says that NetherRealm will be doing a similar thing with MK1, but hasn't offered up too many specifics just yet.

Speaking during CCXP, Boon verified that NetherRealm has expansive plans for Mortal Kombat 1 with DLC beyond the currently announced characters arriving via the Kombat Pack. Boon specifically called back to MK11: Aftermath and said that there will be a "second part" of MK1's story that will arrive down the road. Beyond this, Boon also said that there is another "big surprise" that NetherRealm is sitting on, but failed to mention what this could be in reference to.

"Just like we did with [Mortal Kombat 11], we're going to release a second part with more story and we have a big surprise after that," Boon said of the future MK1 DLC.

In a general sense, it's not too shocking to hear that NetherRealm would look to bring a new story add-on to Mortal Kombat 1 further down the road. This is primarily because Boon said prior to the release of MK1 that NetherRealm would look to support its latest Mortal Kombat installment for a longer period of time than it did with MK11. Not to mention, Aftermath ended up being quite popular with Mortal Kombat 11 players, so it was logical that Boon and those at NetherRealm would look to do the same thing in this instance.

Currently, the only DLC for Mortal Kombat 11 that has been formally announced is the game's Kombat Pack, which kicked off last month with the arrival of Omni-Man. This past weekend, Quan Chi was confirmed to be rolling out later this month beginning on December 14 and will be followed by the additions of Peacemaker (winter 2023/2024), Ermac (spring 2024), Takeda Takahashi (summer 2024), and Homelander (spring 2024).

[H/T IGN]