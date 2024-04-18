Mortal Kombat 1 Has a Few New Surprises for MK9 Fans

The new Mortal Kombat 1 update this week has a few surprises for fans of 2011's Mortal Kombat, sometimes referred to as Mortal Kombat 9, which rebooted the franchise at the time. As you may know, this week a new Mortal Kombat 1 update added a new DLC fighter, via Kombat Pack 1, to the game's roster. That character is Ermac. And if you're not a fan of Ermac and have no plan on using him in your rotation, you may want to rethink this strategy if you love MK9.

Over on social media platform X, Mortal Kombat 1 fans have been raving about a couple callbacks to MK9. One is an "epic callback" to Noob Saibot's fatality in Mortal Kombat 9 that can be seen in one of Ermac's brutalities. Meanwhile, there is another Ermac brutality that gives Mortal Kombat fans a new perspective of the character's fatality from MK9. Of course, neither of these are game-changing, but hardcore fans really appreciate details and homages like these two.

Both of these homage brutalities can be seen below, courtesy of X users "thethiny" and "Mortal_Kombat_Addict":

Ermac's MK9 fatality from a new perspective in MK1 😍

NRS went all out with Ermac and I hope they keep the same energy going forward https://t.co/DVfttqzaQN — thethiny 🐰🍉 (@thethiny) April 17, 2024

For more Mortal Kombat 1 coverage -- including all of the latest Mortal Kombat 1 news, all of the latest Mortal Kombat 1 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Mortal Kombat 1 speculation -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think.

"Mortal Kombat 1 is a fun start to an exciting new era for the long running franchise," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "There are some sticking points that will likely need to be ironed out in future entries, however. The combo heavy fighting style is very satisfying to play when you're dishing it out, but will definitely make it less appealing to newcomers who could be on the receiving end. Invasions mode is great for playing alone, but that grind feeling will likely sink in sooner rather than later. Kameo Fighters are a fantastic addition, but customization for them isn't as deep yet."