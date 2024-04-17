Mortal Kombat 1 May Be Adding Harumi as a Kameo

Earlier today, Mortal Kombat 1 fans were treated to the long-awaited Ermac Update, bringing the telekinetic ninja back to the franchise. The patch also includes several balance updates for nearly every fighter on the MK1 roster, but an apparent new leak has fans excited at what might be coming next. While far from confirmed, this leak comes from the model whose likeness is being used for the supposed new character. The details are a little unclear for now, but it appears that some version of Harumi Shirai (formerly Hazashi) is coming to Mortal Kombat 1 as part of a future release.

Mortal Kombat 1 Harumi Shirai Kameo Rumor

Again, you'll want to take this rumor with a massive grain of salt until it's officially announced by developer Netherrealm. That said, the rumor stems from a post on Jiwon Christine Ra's Instagram page. There, she posted "Pinch me!!! I've been bursting to share that I am the face of Harumi Hasashi in the new Mortal Kombat 1 game." Further down in the post, she said, "Make sure to pick up MK1 and pick Harumi as your Kameo."

Now, there are a few things at work here. First, this could simply be a small misunderstanding and Harumi is coming as a new skin for Scorpion as part of Season 5 in Invasions. However, she specifically mentions the Kameo fighter system that was added to MK1. Recently, fans have received a female version of Johnny Cage named Janet as a Kameo, so it's possible Netherrealm could be doing something similar with Harumi.

The difference between the two characters is that Janet was specifically created for MK1's story mode. Harumi is Scorpion's wife and one of the reasons the Hanzo Hasashi character originally took up the Scorpion mantle in the first place. In the new timeline, she's married to Kuai Liang, the MK1 Scorpion, but unlike the Hasashi version, she has yet to be murdered. With that lore behind her, fans are hoping that a Harumi Kameo character wouldn't be a simple Scorpion reskin and have a unique skillset. Unfortunately, at this point all fans can do is wait for Netherrealm to announce something official.

What's Next in Mortal Kombat 1?

As mentioned, Ermac and Invasions Season 5 launched today in Mortal Kombat 1, but there are still several more characters coming down the pike. Homelander and Takeda Takahashi will be the next two fighters, while Mavado and Ferra are the last two Kameos scheduled for MK1. Of course, Netherrealm will likely announce more fighters after Kombat Pack 1 wraps up, but for now, those characters remain under wraps. Takahashi is currently scheduled for this summer, so fans are hoping that we'll start to hear about the next round of drops around this year's EVO, which is scheduled for July.

Mortal Kombat 1 is available now on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.