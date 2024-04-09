Mortal Kombat Creator Reveals Highly-Requested Fighter That's "Not Gonna Happen"

The Mortal Kombat franchise has been going strong for more than 30 years now, and in that time, series co-creator Ed Boon has developed a close relationship with the fan community. On social media, Boon is often addressing different games in the series he'd like to remake, or old modes he hopes to see return. Given his close ties with the fans, it's no surprise that some would like to see Boon himself show up as a playable fighter in the series. In fact, Boon recently revealed that it's a common request from players, but it's also one that won't be happening.

"You wouldn't believe how many times its been suggested that we make Ed Boon as an MK fighter. Not gonna happen," Boon wrote on Twitter.

Why Ed Boon Won't be Playable in Mortal Kombat

That comment was prompted by a fan mod that allows Boon to take the place of Scorpion in Mortal Kombat 1. While Boon seemed to get a good laugh out of the mod, it's easy to see why he might not be keen on joining the game's playable roster. Boon didn't go into detail, but there are probably a few reasons he'd avoid doing so. It's one thing to watch the Kombatants brutally killing fictional characters, but it would probably be a little uncomfortable seeing people play a game where they can violently kill you!

While several posters commented that they'd be more than willing to pay money for an Ed Boon skin or playable character, it's simply not going to happen. Boon might also want to avoid anything that could be perceived as a vanity project, and inserting himself into the game (whether it's demanded or not), might be an awkward pitch to WB Games. It's also the type of thing that would be embraced by hardcore Mortal Kombat fans, but might appeal less to casual players that aren't as familiar with him. Casual players will pay money to download Peacemaker, but Ed Boon might be a tougher sell.

Ed Boon's Past as a Playable Character

While Boon won't be showing up as himself in the Mortal Kombat franchise, he has appeared in other games as a secret playable character. His Tweet prompted a response from one fan, who pointed out the fact that Boon previously appeared in the NBA Jam series. Back in the '90s, Boon was one of several then-current Midway developers that appeared in NBA Jam Tournament Edition and NBA Hangtime. He also made a playable appearance in NHL Open Ice 2 on 2 Challenge. So while Boon might not be approving his likeness for Mortal Kombat 1 anytime soon, he has shown up elsewhere if fans really need a fix!

Would you like to see Ed Boon as a playable character in Mortal Kombat? Are you surprised Boon is against it? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!