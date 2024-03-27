New Mortal Kombat 1 Update Adds Janet Cage, Patch Notes Revealed

Janet Cage has finally come to Mortal Kombat 1 as part of the game's latest update that has today gone live. Back when MK1 launched in 2023, NetherRealm Studios announced at the time that it would later be added a female version of Johnny Cage called Janet Cage at a later date. Now, roughly one month after the release of Peacemaker, Janet Cage has become available alongside a number of other tweaks to the fighting game.

Downloadable now across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch, this new update for Mortal Kombat 1 does more than simply add Janet Cage. With this patch, NetherRealm Studios has also fixed a number of bugs, many of which are specific to the Nintendo Switch platform. Other tweaks have also been made to the online and Invasions modes for MK1, with the PC edition of the title also receiving one specific improvement to crossplay.

To get a look at everything this new update for Mortal Kombat 1 has done, you can view the full patch notes attached below.

Mortal Kombat 1 Patch Notes

General Fixes & Adjustments

Kameo Janet Cage is now available on all platforms

Online

Addressed an issue causing frame rate to drop during Kombat League matches

Invasions

Addressed a crash in the Seasonal Tower when the Blood Ritual modifier is randomly selected

Addressed an issue with Mileena's Roll (Back, Down + Back Kick) causing her to go out of bounds after connecting with an Exploding Krystal modifier

Tutorial

Addressed an issue causing Task 5 of the Frame Data Unsafe Attack lesson to be impossible to complete

Character Specific Adjustments

Kameo Fighter

Janet Cage



Addressed an issue that would cause Janet to attack in the wrong direction when performing a follow-up Hop Punch or Hop Skip Punch

PC Specific (Steam & EGS)

Updates to Online benchmarking for optimal Krossplay experience

Nintendo Switch Specific

Fixed visual issue with Order of Darkness Reptile palette

Fixed issue with facial expressions disappearing during Peacemaker's fatalities

Fixed visual issue with Stryker Kameo brutality

Fixed visual issue with Sub Zero's eyes while using the Deadly Alliance skin

Fixed visual issue with Omni-Man's cape during fights

Fixed issue preventing reconnection to servers unless the game was restarted

Fixed visual issue with Mileena's Shiva Ranatai skin

Fixed issue where HUD would randomly disappear

Fixed issue with improper animations with Mileena's Order of Darkness skins