Mortal Kombat 1 Mods Allow Spider-Man to Violently Murder J. Jonah Jameson

Mortal Kombat 1 players are making Spider-Man and J. Jonah Jameson violently duke it out. Mortal Kombat is arguably one of the most violent franchises in all of gaming. The series is at least partially responsible for the creation of the ESRB. Games were largely unregulated in their early days, but when Mortal Kombat came out and had a high-level of violence, there was backlash. A lot of people were concerned about it and the government threatened to regulate it itself, but the ESRB stepped in and opted to put in restrictions and a ratings system. Now, Mortal Kombat 1 can feature absurdly violent fatalities without the fear of the government slamming down on NetherRealm.

With that said, Mortal Kombat 1 added perhaps some of its most violent moments in the recent DLC for Invincible's Omni-Man. The pack adds the JK Simmons-voiced supervillain along with some of his signature yet brutal fighting moves. One of the most iconic is when he takes his opponent down into a train tunnel and slams them through the train and subsequently its passengers, causing them to explode into puddles of blood. Naturally, given Omni-Man looks a lot like JK Simmons, fans have modded in Spider-Man and J. Jonah Jameson to settle their differences. YouTuber deathmule put together a compilation of fatalities for the two characters and it's pretty glorious.The iconic comic-book feud now allows the two characters to violent beat each other down and even use some of those Invincible fatalities to properly demonstrate what that battle would look like. You can take a look below.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was just recently released and featured even more J. Jonah Jameson content. Spidey has to come face to face with the journalist at one point and of course, he's prominently featured in a podcast throughout the game. Of course, Spider-Man is a bit too friendly in those games to consider throwing him through the a train. Even with the black suit, Peter Parker never resorted to taking it all out on ol' JJJ. Either way, it's great to see fans using their imagination... even if it's for something incredibly violent.

Mortal Kombat 1 Guest Fighters

Mortal Kombat 1 likely won't add Spider-Man into the game, but there are other guest characters planned in addition to Omni-Man. So far, the likes of Peacemaker and Homelander have been confirmed. Whether or not there will be more remains to be seen, but it doesn't seem hard to imagine.