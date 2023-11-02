Mortal Kombat 1 Omni-Man Gameplay Trailer, Release Date Revealed

NetherRealm Studios and WB Games have released the first Omni-Man Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay trailer, which in turn has confirmed the leaked release date for the DLC character. This is the second trailer for the character, but whereas the first trailer was dubbed a "first look" trailer, this is the "official gameplay trailer." And as advertised, it features lots of gameplay, plus an Omni-Man fatality. Not only that, but it reveals the character is coming to the game, via Kombat Pack 1, on November 9.

For those out of the loop, Omni-Man is the first character being released as part of Kombat Pack 1, premium DLC that includes the following playable characters: Omni-Man, Quan Chi, Ermac, Peacemaker, Homelander, and Takahashi Takeda. It also adds the following Kameo fighters: Tremor, Mavado, Johnny Cage, Ferra, and Khameleon. The most former of these Kameo characters, Tremor, is releasing alongside Omni-Man this month.

"The Kombat Pack includes the Johnny Cage character skin featuring voice and likeness of actor and martial artist Jean-Claude Van Damme (available now), along with six new post-launch DLC playable characters and five new post-launch Kameo Fighters," reads an official production description of Kombat Pack 1. "Kombat Pack also includes 1-week early access to all DLC playable characters."

Mortal Kombat 1 is available via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the popular new fighting game, click here.

"Mortal Kombat 1 is a fun start to an exciting new era for the long running franchise," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "There are some sticking points that will likely need to be ironed out in future entries, however. The combo heavy fighting style is very satisfying to play when you're dishing it out, but will definitely make it less appealing to newcomers who could be on the receiving end. Invasions mode is great for playing alone, but that grind feeling will likely sink in sooner rather than later. Kameo Fighters are a fantastic addition, but customization for them isn't as deep yet."