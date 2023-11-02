Omni-Man's Mortal Kombat 1 Fatality Is Pulled Directly From the Invincible TV Show

The first extended gameplay trailer for Omni-Man in Mortal Kombat 1 has today gone live, giving players a look at the Invincible character's inclusion in the popular fighting game. Following the initial announcement of Omni-Man in MK1 earlier this year, Invincible co-creator Robert Kirkman teased that the villainous Viltrumite would have a devastating Fatality that players would be able to use. Now, we've finally been shown what this Fatality looks like, and it's something that Invincible fans are sure to love.

Shown off at the end of the Omni-Man gameplay trailer for Mortal Kombat 1, the character's Fatality was revealed in full. Rather than this Fatality taking place on a specific stage, Omni-Man grabs his opponent and lands in the middle of a subway tunnel. With a train oncoming, Omni-Man then lets his foe blast into the front of the train where they are then pummeled by people that are riding inside. This Fatality leads to blood and guts flying all over the place before Omni-Man's opponent is then revealed to have fallen apart after the train finishes plowing through them.

If you haven't seen Invincible Season 1, this move is actually something that Omni-Man pulls off on his son, Invincible, in Episode 8. Unlike his opposing combatant in Mortal Kombat 1, Invincible is able to take the force of the attack given his own strength, but the sequence looks essentially the same as what NetherRealm has crafted in its fighting game. You can get a look at the scene right here if you're interested.

Beyond simply including this Fatality as a callback to the Invincible TV series, Omni-Man also has a number of other features that are tied to the show. For starters, Omni-Man is voiced in MK1 by JK Simmons, who also serves as the voice in the animated series. Beyond this, there are additional moves and voice lines that have also previously been seen in Invincible. Omni Man's X-Ray move, in particular, also happens to have been pulled from the Invincible Season 1 finale where he is seen beating down Invincible himself. Although Omni-Man has been around for over 20 years as a character, it's clear that those at NetherRealm Studios mainly drew upon inspiration for the TV show when crafting him as a fighter for MK1.

When it comes to the launch date for Omni-Man, he's set to join Mortal Kombat 1 next week on November 9 in early access for those who purchased the Kombat Pack or Premium Edition of the game. He'll then become available to buy on his own the week after. Outside of Omni-Man, Mortal Kombat 1 will also be receiving a vast number of additional DLC fighters in the months ahead that include Homelander, Peacemaker, Quan Chi, Ermac, and Takeda.

Outside of Mortal Kombat 1, Omni-Man is also set to make his return in Season 2 of Invincible which premieres tomorrow, November 3, on Prime Video.