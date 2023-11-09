Mortal Kombat 1 Omni-Man Update Live With Extensive Patch Notes
MK1's huge November update is now live.
Omni-Man has finally joined the roster of Mortal Kombat 1 alongside a substantial new update for the game. After releasing back in September, developer NetherRealm Studios began to outline its plans for future content in MK1. To that end, Omni-Man from the Invincible comic book series is the first character that has joined the title as DLC and has rolled out alongside a huge balance patch for the month of November.
As a whole, this new MK1 update adds a couple of new features outside of just Omni-Man. For starters, Practice mode has received some subtle changes that now make it easier to swap between Kameo characters. Additionally, a number of balance changes have been implemented that tweak just about every character on the MK1 roster in one way or another. Lastly, a variety of bugs have also now been squashed that extend to Mortal Kombat 1's general gameplay and its supporting Invasions single-player mode.
To get a look at everything that has been overhauled in this update, you can find today's full MK1 update notes attached below.
Mortal Kombat 1 November Update Patch Notes
General Gameplay Adjustments
- Move list corrections
- Localization fixes
- AI adjustments & improvements
- Improvements to Screen Reader & Test to Speech functionality
- Fixed issue causing character dialogue during a brutality to be missing facial animations
- Improvements to filtering in Kombat League Leaderboards
- Fixed issue that could cause notification indicator to not disappear after checking a new Kombo Challenge
- Fixed rare issue that could cause the game to become unresponsive if the user performs a certain sequence of actions involving Quick Resume
- Fixed several visual issues with brutalities
- Interrupting a Kameo will no longer occasionally not cause damage if the Kameo was recently interrupted by a Fatal Blow
- Fixed issue with "Become A Ninja In No Time" Trophy / Achievement not unlocking correctly when using cross-progression
- Adjustments to scoring for Endless Tower
- Fixed rare crash that could occur when an online opponent declined after connecting
- Fixed rare crash that could occur when a player's notification window is holding a large amount of messages
- Fixed several issues that could cause desyncs in King of the Hill
- Added additional Kombo Challenge for Fighters
Practice Mode
- Players can now change the current Kameo for either team from within Practice Settings
- Fixed issue with Playback Recording that could cause a character's Tagged Moves to persist on screen
- Kustomize Kontrol settings will now always properly apply when using Recording
- Adjusted how Auto Block setting works with Sub-Zero's Deadly Vapors
Invasions
- Fixed visual issues that could occur when travelling between Encounters and repeatedly pressing the inventory button
- Maximum Damage is now disabled in most Encounters
- Additional uses of the Ethereal Talisman will now count toward the progress of the "Talis-mania" achievement
- Fixed visual issue where some characters' weapon animations could become out of sync with the character after teleporting to Shop or Forge
- Scorpion's Enhanced Devouring Flame will no longer occasionally cause issues if it defeats a boss enemy in the first phase of the fight
- Fixed visual issues with some Kombat Modifiers
- Fixed missing audio when defeating an airborne opponent in an endurance match
- Fixed issue with endurance matches preventing the AI from performing Shang Tsung Old Morph
- Fixed crash that could occur when recharging a Talisman with more than 8 charges
- Fixed rare issue that could cause the game to become unresponsive if disconnected from the internet while at the Mesa Selection
Character Specific Adjustments
- Ashrah – Fixed hitting an airborne opponent with Ascension outside of a combo causing the opponent to appear at an incorrect location in the air
- Geras – Double Time attacks will no longer sometimes not work correctly with certain changes with Kontrols
- Geras – Fixed visual issue that could occur when using Fixed Point while Sub-Zero's Arctic Armor is active
- Havik – Fixed hitting an airborne opponent with final hit of Helping Hand outside of a combo causing the opponent to appear at an incorrect location in the air
- Johnny Cage – Reduced base health value to 650 (from 700)
- Johnny Cage – Sky Die (Up + Front Punch) is now able to be parried by Johnny Cage's Fatal Blow
- Kenshi – Fixed issue which was preventing forward throws using Kameo from executing while Ancestor is active
- Kenshi – Enhanced Demon Drop can now be Up Blocked
- Kung Lao – Fixed hitting an airborne opponent with Soaring Monk outside of a combo causing the opponent to appear at an incorrect location in the air
- Kung Lao – Fixed visual issue with his hat returning with no visual effects in certain circumstances
- Mileena - Adjusted auto-facing of Enhanced Roll follow-up attack
- Mileena – Fixed rare issue with Teleport Down when used against a cornered opponent that could cause players to be outside the arena for a short time
- Nitara – Fixed hitting an airborne opponent with Flying Kolors (Back Punch, Back Punch, Front Punch) outside of a combo causing the opponent to appear at an incorrect location in the air
- Nitara – Fixed visual issue with wings animation being incorrect when a throw escape occurs
- Rain – Holding Rain God now allows for additional diagonal Up directions
- Rain – Fixed rare issue with Water Gate Teleport not moving to correct location when cancelled from attacks in certain circumstances
- Rain – Fixed visual issue that could cause jittering animation when landing from Overkast (Jump + Back Punch, Back Kick) or Drownpour (Jump + Back Punch, Back Kick, Front Kick)
- Rain – Fixed AI being unable to use Water Gate portals
- Reptile – Fixed issue that could cause Dash Attack to sometimes be throw immune when blocked
- Shang Tsung – Fixed being able to slightly extend opponent morph duration by ducking without inputting any actions
- Shang Tsung – Fixed Enhanced Inspire while morphed into Sindel not triggering Breaker Denied when the opponent attempts a Breaker
- Sindel – Fixed Enhanced Queen's Command not preventing opponent from performing Fatal Blow after it has hit
- Sindel – Fixed issue with lingering visual effects if Inspire is performed as Shang Tsung morphed into Sindel
- Smoke – Fixed being able to cancel Tele-Stab (Back + Back Punch) after it is Up Blocked
- Smoke – Fixed visual issue with opponent's animation when they are defeated by Fatal Blow
- Smoke – Fixed visual issue during the startup of Smoke-Port
- Cyrax (Kameo) – Reduced knock out duration when hit during Self-Destruct to 3 seconds (from 6)
- Frost (Kameo) – Fixed issue which could cause an opponent to clip through the ground if hit while frozen from Ice Karpet at specific timing
- Goro (Kameo) – Fixed rare issue with Shokan Stomp that could prevent a player from performing some special cancels with specific timing
- Jax (Kameo) – Fixed rare situations where Ground Pound was not considering the opponent to be in a reaction
- Motaro (Kameo) – Reduced knock out duration when hit during Reflect to 3 seconds (from 6)
- Motaro (Kameo) – Fixed issue with interrupting Charge! Fatal Blow which could cause the background visual effects to linger
- Sareena (Kameo) - Fixed issue that could prevent brutalities from being performed in a Kombo after defeating the opponent with Kia's Blades
- Scorpion (Kameo) - Fixed rare bug that could cause Get Over Here to pass through the Fighter if they are hit at a specific timing
- Sektor (Kameo) - Fixed rare issue with Activate Homing that could prevent a player from performing some special cancels with specific timing
- Shujinko (Kameo) - Reduced knock out duration when hit during Meditate to 3 seconds (from 6)
- Shujinko (Kameo) - Fixed using Reiko's Retaliation as a special cancel after Apep Punch or Konquest Kick not being able to Parry
- Shujinko (Kameo) - Fixed issues with Mimic & Kopy Kat Invisibility lingering into cinematics
- Shujinko (Kameo) - Fixed visual issue causing claws to appear clipping through the ground when performing Kopy Kat against Shang Tsung
- Shujinko (Kameo) - Fixed AI being unable to use several stolen moves