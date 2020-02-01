New Batman Arkham Asylum Easter Egg Discovered in Mortal Kombat 11

A few days ago, Mortal Kombat 11 added Joker and other new DC cosmetic items, such as a Catwoman skin for Kitana that fans are in love with. Included in this batch of new DC content was a Baraka Killer Croc skin and banner. And it’s the latter that developer NetherRealm Studios has hidden a Batman Easter Egg in. More specifically, the unlockable banner of Baraka Killer Kroc — dubbed Suicide Squad — feature’s the Batman’s cowl, mounted on a pole that has been taken from the Arkham Asylum front gate.

Now, at the moment of publishing, NetherRealm Studio hasn’t confirmed that the pole was indeed plucked from the front gate of Arkham Asylum, but as you can see in the image below, it’s quite obviously the Arkham Asylum gate.

For those that don’t know: the banner is part of the DC Elseworlds skin pack, which can only be obtained via the Kombat Pack, which runs at $30 (currently on sale over on the PlayStation Store for $16). The Kombat Pack most notably comes with six DLC characters: Shang-Tsung, Nightwolf, Sindel, Terminator, Joker, and Spawn, but it also comes with exclusive cosmetic content, like skins and banners.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports, but presumably the game will come to PS5 and Xbox Series X with all its DLC packed into a definitive edition.

“Mortal Kombat 11 is a blast from the past with its inclusion of seasoned characters and their former selves, while also being something for the modern age,” reads a snippet from our official review of the game. “Its stellar gameplay, both mechanically and graphically, is easily the best the franchise has ever seen. While there may be an issue when it comes to the Towers of Time, everything from its Story Mode and incredible Custom Character Variation System to the Klassic Towers and going toe-to-toe with players online provides a fighting experience that is unmatched and worthy of being picked up by any combatant, old and new alike.”

