Mortal Kombat 11: Bruce Campbell Teases Fans After DLC Reveal

Is Evil Dead‘s Ash Williams going to make an appearance in Mortal Kombat 11? That’s one question that’s been on fans’ minds ever since a list of DLC characters, which included “Ash Williams,” was found in the game’s files back in April. Then Bruce Campbell, who plays Ash Williams, denied that the character would appear as DLC for the game. But now that the first DLC fighters have been revealed, Campbell’s teasing fans even further.

While the DLC reveal yesterday focused largely on the gameplay of Shang Tsung, the first DLC fighter, which had previously been announced, it also included the names of three other characters that will be apart of the first Kombat Pack: Nightwolf, Sindel, and Spawn. At the very end of the reveal, it was noted that “two more guests” would also be included, with the sound of a chainsaw heard in the background that led to blood spattering across the words. The April leak, which has been on the money so far, includes three possibilities for those guests: Joker, Terminator, and Ash Williams.

Which of those three notably features a chainsaw for a hand? None other than Ash Williams, of course. Campbell, for what it’s worth, sent a rather cryptic tweet overnight, which you can check out below:

Boy, looks like a swell game – I’ll have to check it out! https://t.co/y5b7e2zr91 — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) June 1, 2019

Given all of this, it’s probably worth revisiting Campbell’s earlier denial. Part of the image he shared as the denial states, “Evil Dead‘s Ash will not be appearing in Mortal Kombat 11.” But if we really want to split hairs, the italics could reference the film and not the franchise. Could Army of Darkness‘ Ash Williams make an appearance? Or one of the other incarnations of the character? You get the idea.K

