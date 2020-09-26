Mortal Kombat 11 Teasers Seemingly Reveal Next DLC Character

✖

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath creative director Ed Boon has been teasing MK fans over on Twitter, hinting at the next DLC character coming to the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia fighting game. And after numerous teasers, Mortal Kombat fans think they've figured out who the teases are teasing. Of course, the findings aren't definitive, but the case is pretty compelling. That said, if the case is accurate, then Rain is either the game's next DLC character or a future DLC character.

The first teaser came in the form of a YouTube link to a Prince song. Accompanying this Boon highlighted the following bit of lyrics: "Open your eyes.. look up to the skies and see." By itself, this doesn't convincingly hint at Rain, but this is just the first teaser.

The second teaser was another YouTube link to a trailer for Nightmare on Elm Street, which released in 1984, the same year Prince released Purple Rain.

Meanwhile, the third teaser was simply a hashtag followed by the number of six. How does this relate back to Rain? Well because not only is Purple Rain Prince's sixth studio album, but the sixth song on the album is titled, "I Wish It Would Rain Down."

Rain:

Klue 1- Look up to the skies (cuz it's raining)

Klue 2- Nightmare on Elm Street (1984), Purple Rain release date is 1984.

Klue 3- #6, Purple Rain is the sixth studio album by Prince — thethiny 🐰 (@thethiny) September 25, 2020

Now, some have pointed out that Ed Boon said there would be no repeat DLC, but he never actually said this, just suggested it. Further, Rain was DLC back in 2011. That's almost 10 years ago. There are other arguments against it being Rain, but none of them are very convincing.

That said, it's quite possible fans are reading the teasers wrong. In fact, there's a pretty compelling argument for it being Nitara. Further, I personally think there's a better chance that it's Nitara, though the case right now for Rain is certainly stronger.

Nitara:

Klue 1- Look up to the skies (Flying thing)

Klue 2- NighTmARe on elm street - wes crAven

Klue 3- 6 Letters in her name — thethiny 🐰 (@thethiny) September 25, 2020

Alas, for now, all we have is speculation. That said, Boon isn't randomly tweeting out teasers. This is clearly building towards a reveal that is likely imminent.