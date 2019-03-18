‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Closed Beta Details Revealed

Details on Mortal Kombat 11’s closed beta have been announced by NetherRealm Studios with the preview of the game scheduled to take place on March 28th. The times that it’ll start depend on where players are located, and the only way to take part in the closed beta will be to pre-order the game between now and then. NetherRealm’s announcement comes just after the online stress test came to an end after it began at the start of the weekend, though that test was much more restricted than the beta will be.

NetherRealm and Mortal Kombat 11 director Ed Boon spread word of the closed beta plans on Twitter with an infographic that explained when players can take part in the beta. Officially schedule to start on March 28th, players in certain regions like the Americas will find that they can start playing on March 27th, according to the schedule below. Boon also thanked the stress testers for trying out the game and said their feedback will help craft a better final version of the game ahead of its April release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

MK11 online stress test is done. Thanks everyone…. Your feedback will absolutely help us make #MK11 better for when it launches next month! Next up is the Closed Beta which begins March 28. You can find details here…https://t.co/U8hf9HUkAdpic.twitter.com/P2xEmBZOn1 — Ed Boon (@noobde) March 18, 2019

Not everyone was able to participate in the Mortal Kombat 11 stress test since it required a signup and had a selection process for choosing those who would take part, but the closed beta only required a pre-order. Assuming the stress test went well for people – and judging from the reactions so far, it seems like it did – asking Mortal Kombat fans to pre-order the game and play it more probably won’t be a hard sell.

That’s not to say that Mortal Kombat 11 testers were without feedback during the stress test as indicated by Boon’s tweet. The director responded to players’ feedback during the stress test and addressed topics like the pacing of the game and how the final version of its movement will be improved. Boon also said that Krushing Blows and the steps required to perform the moves will be better explained in the fighters’ moves lists.

Fun fact: Krushing Blows (and how to do them) will be included in each fighter’s moves list. #ItAint1992Anymore https://t.co/idhLiu8OJ4 — Ed Boon (@noobde) March 16, 2019

Mortal Kombat 11’s closed beta is scheduled to take place on March 28th at the times shown above, and the game itself will release on April 23rd.