Mortal Kombat 11 Fans are Torn Over Mileena's Cameo

Today, NetherRealm Studios pulled back the curtain on Mortal Kombat 11's new Friendship finishes. The new moves feature Jax playing the sax, Liu Kang dancing, and, most notably, Kitana and Mileena playing patty cake. That last inclusion has generated a lot of debate among Mortal Kombat fans, as Mileena has been highly-demanded as a playable character in the game. This seems to be a bit of trolling on NetherRealm's part, and Mortal Kombat 11 fans aren't quite sure what to make of it, at this point. Some are really happy with the cameo, while others still want to see the character playable in the game.

