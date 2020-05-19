Mortal Kombat 11 Fans are Torn Over Mileena's Cameo
Today, NetherRealm Studios pulled back the curtain on Mortal Kombat 11's new Friendship finishes. The new moves feature Jax playing the sax, Liu Kang dancing, and, most notably, Kitana and Mileena playing patty cake. That last inclusion has generated a lot of debate among Mortal Kombat fans, as Mileena has been highly-demanded as a playable character in the game. This seems to be a bit of trolling on NetherRealm's part, and Mortal Kombat 11 fans aren't quite sure what to make of it, at this point. Some are really happy with the cameo, while others still want to see the character playable in the game.
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Mileena's inclusion in Mortal Kombat 11!
A lot of fans are happy with the cameo!
Thats pretty toxic. We just asked for Mileena. We got her. We won. We’re satisfied. 😘— 𝕻𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖈𝖊𝖘𝖘 𝕭𝖊𝖑𝖑𝖆𝖉𝖔𝖓𝖓𝖆 (@VenusMultiMuse) May 18, 2020
The Friendship shows a rare happy moment between characters in the series.
Duuudee thank God i lived enough to see Kitana and Mileena being friends, that's so cute lmaoo— Coqueiro soft-boy 🌴 (@__thiaghinhoo__) May 18, 2020
It's already inspiring some fun art.
the video makes me so happy! so here's a 5 min doodle of sisters being sisters! #MortalKombat #mileena #kitana pic.twitter.com/M2K0JB5VhG— 🦇 Annadeef//ARTdicoi 🦇 (@annadeef) May 18, 2020
There's probably going to be a lot of fan art of this moment!
Quick Mileena and Kitana comic
The friendship is so adorable!!! 🥺😭#kitana #mileena #mk11 #MortalKombat #doodle pic.twitter.com/WKiArmFRc7— Danielle (@Daniell3C4st) May 18, 2020
Many Mileena fans still want her playable, though.
"No, Mileena is not Playable", they probably Joking Guys, she will be because thats the Last Thing they want to do is Prank Fans and Rub it in their Faces and getting their Hopes up— Ailee-an🎤👽 Boku-hoeass (@Aileean_Gamer) May 18, 2020
Spot-on comparison, really.
Mileena is the Waluigi of Mortal Kombat. https://t.co/SLKX75QtJ2— Vicariously, I (@V1cariously) May 18, 2020
Fujin fans would like a word.
if i have to go one more mortal kombat game without mileena i’m gonna lose it— 8 Minute Man 🏃♂️💨 (@VinceTheSimp) May 18, 2020
She definitely seems like a shoo-in for the next game, at least.
Make mileena playable in the next mortal kombat— Omar No'man (@OmarNoman16) May 18, 2020
