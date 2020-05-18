Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Releases New Trailer All About Friendships

Developer NetherRealm Studios has shared a new trailer for Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath all about the game's upcoming Friendships. If you somehow missed it, as part of a free update releasing alongside the new expansion, Mortal Kombat 11 will receive the fan-favorite Fatality alternative. Given that Aftermath is set to launch on May 26th, folks won't have to wait long to get ice cream as Sub-Zero or hug an oversized teddy bear at Scorpion.

In addition to previously confirmed Friendships from the likes of the aforementioned characters as well as Noob Saibot, the trailer appears to feature the first look at nearly a dozen different Friendships from various characters. Highlights include whatever rave-like scenario is going on with Raiden, the Terminator's motorcycle stunt, Cassie Cage being Cassie Cage, and a very special Jax Friendship that closes the whole thing out.

If you're looking to pick up Aftermath, there are actually a couple different options available to you. If you already own the base game, or the base game and its DLC, there are several different methods of purchasing Aftermath and its content. The Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection ($59.99) contains the base game, Aftermath, and the previously released Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack in addition to 25 additional character skins. Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath on its own costs $39.99 while Aftermath plus the Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack will retail for $49.99. According to NetherRealm Studios, the physical version of the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection will be available this coming June in the Americas only.

Additionally, folks that pre-order Aftermath in any of the above combinations will receive the Eternal Klash Skin Pack at launch. The pack features three new character skins in the form of "Unbound Rage" Scorpion, "Son of Arctika" Sub-Zero, and "Kori Power" Frost. The skins should look fairly familiar to fans of the franchise, as they largely draw their designs from past entries.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia on May 26th. It is currently available to pre-order wherever such things are sold. As previously mentioned, players can pick and choose which version of the game to grab depending on how much of it they already own. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Mortal Kombat franchise right here.

