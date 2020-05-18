Mortal Kombat 11 Is Adding Mileena... Sort of

✖

Mortal Kombat 11 players have been clamoring for Mileena for quite some time. While NetherRealm Studios has given the game a number of substantial updates since its release, Mileena has remained absent; that is, until now. The character is set to appear in the upcoming expansion Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath. Unfortunately, she has been relegated to a brief cameo in Kitana's new Friendship finisher, in which the two sisters partake in a brief game of patty cake. NetherRealm announced the character's return on Twitter, playfully teasing fans about the fact that the character still isn't a playable fighter in Mortal Kombat 11.

It will be interesting to see how fans react to the inclusion. Nearly every official post for the game on social media is inundated with requests for Mileena's return. It's clear that NetherRealm is aware how much players want to see Mileena return as a playable fighter, but that doesn't necessarily mean that the character will eventually see release. After all, Mileena played a prominent role in Mortal Kombat X, and it's not uncommon for NetherRealm to put characters "back on the shelf" for extended periods. Aftermath features Fujin as one of the storyline's main protagonists, yet the character has not appeared as a playable fighter in more than a decade. Hopefully Mileena fans won't have to wait nearly as long!

Of course, absence makes the heart grow fonder. If NetherRealm does not add the character to Mortal Kombat 11 at some point, it seems like a safe bet that she'll appear in a major way in the next iteration in the series. That might be little comfort for Mileena fans now, but it's clear that the folks at NetherRealm know just how much players like the character.

Yes, Mileena is in Kitana's Friendship. No, Mileena is not playable. #MKAftermath pic.twitter.com/XMx9HKnGAB — Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath (@MortalKombat) May 18, 2020

For now, players will just have to take comfort in Mileena's small cameo in Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath. With her classic costume, it's certainly an interesting throwback for long-time fans of the series! It might not be exactly what fans have been clamoring for, but it's something, at least!

Are you hoping to see Mileena return in Mortal Kombat 11? Which characters would you like to see return in future updates for the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

