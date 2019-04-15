Johnny Cage Has The Best Fatalities in ‘Mortal Kombat 11’

NetherRealm Studios has revealed two different Johnny Cage Mortal Kombat 11 fatalities so far, and both are not only the best fatalities in the game, but are some of the best the series has ever seen. The two fatalities are zany, over-the-top, and unforgettable once you see them, but more importantly, they both also perfectly fit the personality and character of Johnny Cage.

For those that don’t know: Jonathan “Johnny Cage: Carlton is an action move star and martial artist, and is one of the seven original characters that debuted in the first Mortal Kombat game back in the 90s. Thanks to being one of the original seven, and his distinct personality, he’s easily one of the most popular fighters in the franchise. His backstory starts as a struggling Hollywood action movie star looking for fame. As a result, he enters the Mortal Kombat tournament to display his fighting skills and to prove everyone wrong that thinks he’s just pretty face with a stunt double. One thing leads to another, and Cage is now a vital and loyal defender of Earth. That said, his attitude and immaturity still rubs everyone the wrong way, however, by the time of Mortal Kombat X, Cage has matured significantly.

Anyway, you can check out his two fatalities, below. The first one was actually revealed yesterday, so there’s a good chance you haven’t seen it yet.

Mortal Kombat 11 is poised to release on April 23 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more news news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated fighting game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. And as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know there. What’s your favorite fatality in Mortal Kombat 11?

