New Mortal Kombat 11 Joker Gameplay Teases Injustice 3

In exactly one week, Joker will join Mortal Kombat 11’s massive roster via early access, but before the DC villain comes to the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia fighting game, NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment have plenty of pre-release marketing material to release and hype up the imminent drop. More specifically, the pair have revealed the character’s official fight intro, which in turn also reveals an alternate outfit for the character, as well as some dialogue. And within this dialogue seems to hide an Injustice 3 teaser.

If you haven’t seen the gameplay snippet yet, it features Joker vs. Joker, and thus the two characters are talking to each other, and at one point they literally mention and emphasized “Injustice,” followed by one of the Jokers saying “what we could do with a third…”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Joker 1: “Would have to make do as a Dynamic Duo”

Joker 2: “Only two of us? That’s an injustice!”

Joker 1: “What we could do with a third…”

Joker and Jokerer. Who’s excited to play as the Clown Prince of Crime? #MK11 pic.twitter.com/k9XXu8Qouf — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) January 21, 2020

Now, for what it’s worth, creative director on the series Ed Boon has since come out and said that this isn’t an actual teaser, but a coincidence, which is hard to believe. In fact, no one seems to believe it, not only because it would be a massive coincidence, but because Boon is known to troll fans. Anyway, whether it’s a hint or not is also largely irrelevant, because obviously NetherRealm Studios is going to make another entry in the Injustice series. In fact, it’s almost certainly the studio’s next game.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia. For more news, media, rumors, leaks, and information on the best-selling fighting game, be sure to take a quick gander at all of our coverage of the fighting title by clicking right here.

“Mortal Kombat 11 is a blast from the past with its inclusion of seasoned characters and their former selves, while also being something for the modern age,” reads a snippet from our review of the game. “Its stellar gameplay, both mechanically and graphically, is easily the best the franchise has ever seen. While there may be an issue when it comes to the Towers of Time, everything from its Story Mode and incredible Custom Character Variation System to the Klassic Towers and going toe-to-toe with players online provides a fighting experience that is unmatched and worthy of being picked up by any combatant, old and new alike.”