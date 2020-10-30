Mortal Kombat 11's Mileena Intro References Fans' Demands

✖

Mileena has a special message for her Mortal Kombat fans who wanted the character added to Mortal Kombat 11 after it became apparent she wouldn’t be in the base game and was absent from past DLC releases. In a teaser for what’s to come whenever NetherRealm Studios drops the gameplay reveal for Mileena, the fighter engaged in some pre-match banter with Erron Black. Mileena gives a shout out to her fans by referencing “a million souls” who wanted to see her return.

The teaser for Mileena’s gameplay reveal can be seen below courtesy of the Mortal Kombat 11 Twitter account. We see both Mileena and Erron Black squaring up before a fight like all the combatants do when they exchange a few lines back and forth prior to their battle.

A lil something to tide you over till Mileena's gameplay reveal. 😉 #MKUltimate

Erron Black’s comments are more of a reference to the Mortal Kombat storyline, but in a very meta and very intentional way, they’re also a reference to fans’ requests for Mileena to be added. Mileena was dead in the Mortal Kombat 11 story so it makes sense that Erron Black would be wondering how and why she’s returned. She responds to his question by saying “A million souls cried out for my return,” so whether NetherRealm was playing the long game with Mileena’s return or was indeed influenced by players’ requests, the opinions of vocal members of the community were definitely heard.

To see more of Mileena’s quips and more importantly her in-game moves and Fatalities, Mortal Kombat 11 players will want to keep an eye out for her gameplay trailer. NetherRealm teased that the gameplay trailer would be coming soon enough, so it won’t be long now before we get to see what the fighter is capable of and if her return will be worth the wait.

Mileena is also just one of the characters being added to the game soon, so even if you weren’t one of the ones in the Mileena fan club begging for her return, you’ve got more to look forward to in the Kombat Pack 2. Also included in the DLC is Rain, another Mortal Kombat veteran who didn’t have quite the same community backing as Mileena but is still a welcome return regardless. Joining the pair as the Kombat Pack 2’s guest character is Rambo, a fighter who’s already had his moves showcased in a gameplay trailer.