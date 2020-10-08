Mortal Kombat 11's Kombat Pack 2 With Mileena, Rain, and Rambo Has Something for Everyone

The next set of DLC in Mortal Kombat 11 has been revealed with Mileena, Rain, and Rambo included in Kombat Pack 2, and players have a lot to say about it. Both Rain and Mileena have long been characters that players have been requesting to see in Mortal Kombat again with both of them being absent from the roster at launch while Rambo is another of the guest fighters players never would’ve seen coming when the game first released. The character pack is scheduled to launch on November 17th, and considering how people have been reacting to it so far, there are probably going to be a lot of people playing as these characters when they’re available.

Kombat Pack 2 was revealed on Thursday in the trailer above for those who haven’t had a chance to see it yet. Mileena and Rain entered the playing field first and were followed by Rambo who emerged from the trees, guns blazing. Unlike the Terminator who was voiced by a different actor other than Arnold Schwarzenegger, that is indeed Sylvester Stallone that you hear in the trailer.

Of course, some leaks already emerged before this reveal to somewhat spoil it for those who pay attention to those sorts of things, but for many, the leaks only amplified the hype for the new content. The DLC followed a pattern of two classic characters and one guest fighter that’s seemed to work so far and will especially work this time considering how long players have been asking for Mileena.

It’ll still be a while before we get to actually play as these characters since Kombat Pack 2 is coming out next month, but there are plenty of speculations and theories about interactions, abilities, and customizations to hold us over until then. For now, you can check out some of the best reactions to the announcement below after you’ve watched the trailer above a few times to check out the new characters.