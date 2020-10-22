Mortal Kombat 11: Rambo Gameplay Trailer Released

✖

Developer NetherRealm Studios today released the first gameplay trailer for Mortal Kombat 11's Rambo, one of the three new DLC fighters (Rain and Mileena are included as well) set to join the popular fighting video game with the release of the Kombat Pack 2 DLC and the all-in-one Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate on November 17th. And yes, just in case you're curious, that is actually both the likeness and voice of Sylvester Stallone.

"John J. Rambo, the former Special Forces soldier, brings his unique fighting skills to the Mortal Kombat universe, equipped with his signature survival knife for up close encounters and compound bow for longer range targets," the developer says of the new DLC fighter. "As an expert in hand-to-hand combat, Rambo attacks with vicious grapples and uses traps to keep his opponents guessing, combined with his brutal strength to take on any Kombatant who stands in his way."

You can check out the new gameplay trailer below:

As noted above, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is set to release on November 17th for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series consoles, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia. It includes basically everything released up to this point for the fighting game alongside the new Kombat Pack 2 DLC. Notably, the video game will largely be available digitally only on November 17th with physical versions releasing for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series consoles, and Xbox One. PlayStation 4 physical versions are expected to launch in January 2021. Pre-orders will receive the Time Warriors Skin Pack at launch featuring "Dark Web" Noob Saibot, "HCF" (Halt and Catch Fire) Liu Kang, and "Blood Moon" Skarlet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Mortal Kombat 11 right here.

What do you think of the new Mortal Kombat DLC fighters? Are you excited to see more of what Rambo can do next week? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!