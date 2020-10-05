Mortal Kombat 11 News Coming This Week

✖

Creator Ed Boon has revealed on Twitter that news related to Mortal Kombat 11 will be revealed sometime this week. It's unknown at this time what will be revealed, but fans could get their first glimpse at the next wave of DLC for the game. Rumors about the return of Mileena have been bouncing around for quite some time, and it seems that NetherRealm Studios is well aware of the demand for the character. It's also possible that this could be something else entirely, so fans should temper their expectations until something concrete is revealed by the developer.

After 8 million (and kounting) MK11 games sold we're not done yet. Stay tuned to see what's next for MK11 this week!#KombatKontinues — Ed Boon (@noobde) October 5, 2020

Perhaps the most interesting part about the above Tweet is Boon's use of "Kombat Kontinues." Given that usage, it seems more likely that this is some kind of significant update, as opposed to something on the smaller side. As such, it wouldn't be surprising to see new DLC fighters revealed, or even the announcement of a new story expansion, similar to Aftermath. It's clear that NetherRealm plans to continue supporting Mortal Kombat 11 for some time, and datamines have hinted at more upcoming characters. However, fans should take any rumors with a grain of salt.

While it might prove anticlimactic, it's possible that this week could see more Skin Packs revealed for the game. Last week saw the release of the All Hallows' Eve Skin Pack for Mortal Kombat 11. Three Skin Packs have been made available exclusively to those that purchased the Aftermath DLC. Of those three, two were related to the seasons, so a new Skin Pack timed for the upcoming holiday season wouldn't be all that surprising.

Unfortunately, Boon did not give fans much else to go on, including a firm release date for the reveal. For now, Mortal Kombat fans will just have to wait and see what gets announced over the next few days.

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think will be revealed this week? Have you purchased Mortal Kombat 11? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!