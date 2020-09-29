Mortal Kombat 11 Adds New All Hallows' Eve Skin Pack

✖

NetherRealm Studios has released the All Hallows' Eve Skin Pack for Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath. The pack includes three new skins: "Blizzard King" Sub-Zero, "Bad Medicine" D'Vorah, and "Beast Within" Johnny Cage. The All Hallows' Eve Skin Pack was originally scheduled to release on October 8th, but was pushed up and is available right now. As with the recent Summer Heat and Klassic Femme Fatale Skin Packs, the All Hallows' Eve Skin Pack is exclusive to those that purchased the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath expansion. A brief video showcasing the game's newest skins can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

D'Vorah's new skin puts her in the role of a nurse, which tends to be one of the Halloween season's most popular costumes. Sub-Zero and Johnny Cage's skins, however, are clearly inspired by a specific television series and movie, respectively. The "Blizzard King" seems to be the game's take on the Night King from Game of Thrones, while the "Beast Within" skin seems to be an homage to Michael J. Fox's appearance in Teen Wolf. Both take a bit of artistic license, so these aren't perfect recreations, but in both circumstances, the homage seems a bit obvious!

The All Hallows' Eve Skin Pack is the final of the three Skins Packs that were included as part of the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath expansion. It will be interesting to see how fans react to the skins! Skins are always a bit less exciting than new playable fighters, but with the Halloween season just starting, this new trio could prove pretty popular with players.

It remains to be seen just what NetherRealm Studios has planned next for the game, but it seems that the developer is far from finished with Mortal Kombat 11! For now, Mortal Kombat fans will just have to enjoy the game's most recent content while waiting to see what gets revealed next.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

