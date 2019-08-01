Mortal Kombat 11 Reveals Nightwolf Gameplay Trailer

NetherRealm Studios dropped its first official trailer for the Mortal Kombat 11 fighter named Nightwolf on Thursday, a new competitor who’s joining the game as DLC. His debut trailer shows him fighting a variety of Mortal Kombat baddies using spectral weapons like bows and arrows and a knife along with a very real hatchet he uses to chop at his enemies. The same trailer also showed off one of his fatalities which expectedly shreds his enemies apart in brutal fashion.

Without a rundown of his moveset, it’s hard to know exactly what he’s doing throughout the trailer, but his ranged and close-quarters powers are evident here. He can call down lightning to shock enemies and keep them at bay with his arrows while using his close-range weapons to fight near them. He also has the power to deflect some abilities and appears to be able to alternate between at least two stances of some sort, one of them involving a spectral bear and the other a wolf.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Born as Grey Cloud, Nightwolf is a proud and fierce warrior dedicated to the cause of good and chosen by the Great Spirit to become the Matoka tribe’s champion and protector,” the video’s description reads.

The first of Nightwolf’s Fatalities that we get to see in this trailer shows the fighter cleaving an opponent in the side of their head with his hatched before ripping the front of their body off from their jaw down to their waist. Going the extra mile like most Mortal Kombat fighters do, Nightwolf flings his hatchet into the enemy’s exposed heart to chop it in half. It’s a fairly gruesome Fatalities as far as they go, but you can always find more brutal ones if you go looking.

Nightwolf’s gameplay reveal comes after numerous teasers from game director Ed Boon with the final hint indicating that this reveal would come soon. Other characters like Spawn are on the way afterwards now that Nightwolf’s release is just weeks away, though there are still two more DLC characters who haven’t yet been revealed. The assumption is that they’ll be the Terminator and Ash Williams from the Evil Dead series, but so many teasers and misdirects makes it hard to know for sure until they’re announced.

Nightwolf will enter Mortal Kombat 11 as a DLC character on August 13th in early access.