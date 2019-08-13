Mortal Kombat 11 Issue Prevents Players From Downloading Nightwolf, NetherRealm Responds

Mortal Kombat 11 players who were eagerly awaiting the release of Nightwolf as the game’s latest DLC fighter were met with an unfortunate surprise when they found that they couldn’t download the character. It appears that some issue has briefly postponed the release of the character on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms, according to NetherRealm Studios. The developer acknowledged the issue after players said they couldn’t download the character and said that it is investigating the problem.

Nightwolf was supposed to release at 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday, according to NetherRealm. The tweets below along with the wave of responses and cries for help on Twitter show that the rollout didn’t go as planned though. The first tweet indicated that the ETA for the release would be 12 p.m. PT while the second tweet which broadened the scope of the issue to include the PlayStation 4 as well didn’t give a timeframe.

Sorry for the delay, Xbox players. We’re working to get this fixed ASAP. https://t.co/FvEqXoDGAS — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) August 13, 2019

Xbox and PlayStation players – we’re aware that Nightwolf is currently unavailable and are investigating the issue. Thank you for your patience! — NetherRealm Studios (@NetherRealm) August 13, 2019

For now, it’s unclear when Nightwolf will be available on all platforms aside from the information provided in the tweets above. Some people appear to be having luck downloading Nightwolf, though without knowing the platforms they’re playing on, it’s not known how isolated these successful downloads are.

One reason that some players might not be able to find Nightwolf is that they don’t have the Kombat Pack in which case you won’t be able go get Nightwolf at all right now. The character was released for those who own the Kombat Pack as an early access DLC item on Tuesday, so if you don’t have the pass, you’ll have to wait to purchase and download Nightwolf.