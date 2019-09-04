Mortal Kombat 11 Player Gets The Sweetest Revenge on Disrespectful Opponent

Online gaming on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and even Nintendo Switch is a hotbed for disrespect, but not many games are worse in this regard than Mortal Kombat 11. Not only is there enough salt for a Burger King to run on for a whole year, but there’s quite a bit of bad sportsmanship. One way the latter manifests is taunting opponents that are an inch away from death. More specifically, toying with them as they struggle to survive, which usually includes teabagging. That said, sometimes playing with your food can go wrong, as it did for one cocky player recently.

Over on Reddit, one Mortal Kombat 11 player uploaded a clip from a recent match they had. Eventually, their opponent got them a couple hits away from death, but rather than finish them off, the opponent decided to mess with the player and teabag them over and over again. You can watch happens next via the video below:

As you can see, what makes the video so great is not only is the player so close to death, but there’s only a second left on the clock before the match concludes. You literally couldn’t ask for a better scenario to get some revenge. That said, it’s possible the opponent took the fake teleporting from the poster as teabagging, and thus decides to do it themselves. However, this wouldn’t explain trying to wait for the clock to run out. Whatever the case, if you play Mortal Kombat 11, you’ll probably have come across a similar situation to this at least a few times. There’s only two games where I consistently get angry opponents in my inbox: FIFA and Mortal Kombat.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Later this year, it will also be made available on Google Stadia. Beyond Stadia, no additional ports have been announced or hinted at.

For more news, media, and information on the best-selling fighting game, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.