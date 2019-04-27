Mortal Kombat 11 Players Are Trashing Ronda Rousey’s Performance As Sonya Blade

Mortal Kombat 11 released this week for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. And beyond complaints about the game’s progression and microtransactions, players haven’t had much bad to say about the new entry in the classic fighting series, especially about its story mode. Most agree that Mortal Kombat 11 features NetherRealm Studios’ best story mode yet. And, as you will know, when something is very good, the bad things stick out even more than normal. And unfortunately for Ronda Rousey, her bad performance as Sonya Blade sticks out like a sore thumb as a result.

One of the big Mortal Kombat 11 announcements was that Ronda Rousey would play Sonya Blade in the fighting game. At the time of announcement, there was plenty of excitement, but there was also a lot of concerns raised, chiefly about Rousey’s voice acting capabilities. And it seems the latter was justified, because now that the game has released, Rousey’s lack of experience voice acting sticks out in a story mode that is otherwise very professional and polished. And as you would expect, some players are trashing Rousey for the job she did.

Bringing in Ronda Rousey for MK11 was garbage for plenty of reasons but the way she delivers her lines like a bad Tommy Wiseau impersonation is just awful. pic.twitter.com/vE9hlJi7Zk — Steve Kim (@Fobwashed) April 24, 2019

Ronda Rousey is “Jill Sandwich” level bad in Mortal Kombat, and took away work from a great voice actress. Go ruin something I don’t like for once — Daario Speedwagon (@hamsandcastle) April 26, 2019

Ronda Rousey in @MortalKombat 11 is insufferable, ughhhhh — Il Ramtin (@ramtinology91) April 26, 2019

I cannot believe

A: that Ronda Rousey is in Mortal Kombat 11

B: how bad Ronda Rousey is in Mortal Kombat 11 — Matty B. Craps (@furyrobo) April 25, 2019

The worst voice actor in Mortal Kombat 11 is Ronda Rousey by a magnificently huge margin. — StevenX (@StevenX_DFA) April 23, 2019

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more news, media, and information on the fighting game, click here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know there. Is Rousey’s performance as Sonya Blade actually that bad or are people blowing it out of proportion?

