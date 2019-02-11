‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Petition to Add Shaggy as DLC Crosses 300K Signatures, Thanks Supporters

The strange campaign to see the Scooby Doo character Shaggy added to Mortal Kombat 11 continues with the petition to make that dream a reality now having gained over 300,000 supporters to prompt a “thank you” from its creators.

Created by Woken News Network around a week ago, the petition called for Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment to “give the fans the fighter they most certainly need” by adding the unlikely combatant from Scooby Doo. After gaining some initial traction, the support for the petition grew exponentially with the Change.org initiative currently sitting at 315,050 signatures, though that number changes quickly as new supporters sign every few seconds.

As more signatures are added, the creators of the petition thanked their fans for rallying behind Shaggy.

“On behalf of Woken News Network, we would to thank you for your tremendous support,” the petition’s latest update began.

“We’ve made international headlines, got recognized by the legendary Mr. Boon and Lillard, but have also been receiving so many awesome e-mails from you guys as well,” it continued. “Keep up the amazing work, you rock!”

Ed Boon, the director of Mortal Kombat 11, initially responded to request for the DLC character by saying “Let me know how that works out for you” before eventually sharing a mockup which showed Shaggy fighting Scorpion in the new fighting game. The Shaggy saga also crossed over to Injustice 2 where Boon shared an image of the character select screen that showed the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles preparing to go up against Scooby Doo himself.

Matthew Lillard, the actor who’s played the role of Shaggy both in live-action movies and as the voice of the animated character, has responded to the Shaggy memes in turn, too. The tweet below showed well-known fandom artist BossLogic transforming Shaggy into a Mortal Kombat 11 fighter, an appearance which Lillard approved of.

The petition has grown even larger even since the number at the top was listed with over 100 signatures being added in that time, so it’s likely that it’ll keep amassing signatures. What’s not as likely is having Shaggy added to the game regardless of how interesting that’d be, but players will at least have plenty of real fighters to pick from on April 23rd when Mortal Kombat 11 releases for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.