‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Stress Test Now Live

With the recent teaser of Kotal Kahn and tons of reveals both having already arrived and still on the way, Mortal Kombat 11 fans are itching to get back into the fight. Now some can, because the stress test for the game is now live and will run for a few days straight to give players a chance to see what the latest fighter has in store. It also allows hardcore fans to harness their inner Johnny Cage, because everyone needs to do that at least once in their lives. But moving on, the stress test.

The #MK11 Stress Test is now live. Check your email to see if you were selected to participate. Happy breaking! pic.twitter.com/XbbxLswji6 — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) March 15, 2019

The test is live now and will run until 2:59 am EDT on March 18th. If you don’t see your email invitation, make sure to check those spam boxes because many are finding their access hidden away there.

The game itself is set to arrive on April 23rd for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Though the Stress Test is short, which is not unusual, it does give fans a chance to not only check out the game early, but also gives NetherRealm to test out any kinks that should be ironed out ahead of launch.

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

Anything in particular you're looking forward to the most with Mortal Kombat 11? Anything you're hoping to see in next week's Kombat Kast?

