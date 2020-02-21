Mortal Kombat Co-Creator Would Love Scorpion In Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

The co-creator of Mortal Kombat, and the creative director of Mortal Kombat 11, Ed Boon, recently addressed the possibility of a Mortal Kombat character coming to Super Smash Bros. as a DLC character. More specifically, when asked if the long-running director of the equally long-running fighting game series would be interested in having Sub-Zero or Scorpion come to the Nintendo platform fighter series, not only did Boon say he would love to see that happen, but it would be a nice stamp of approval.

As you may know, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Nintendo Switch is poised to get not one, not two, not three, not four, not five, but six more DLC characters over the next year or so. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word who these DLC characters will be, but there are some names — such as Master Chief, Crash Bandicoot, Geno, and Ryu Hayabusa — floating around. However, for now these are just rumors, and because the rumors have been a bit quiet lately, many are starting to crave more information.

That said, it looks like that while NetherRealm Studios would love Mortal Kombat to make the jump to the series, for now, Nintendo hasn’t approached it or Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment about merging the two fighting game series, or at least that’s what the language of the aforementioned Boon suggests.

“For me personally (I can’t speak for all of Warner Bros or anything), that would be kind of like a stamp of approval,” said Boon while speaking to Shack News. “It’d be like being part of the gang and all that stuff. I would love to see that.”

While Street Fighter is arguably the most important fighting game series of all time, in 2020 it’s Super Smash Bros. and Mortal Kombat that reign supreme. And given how important the latter is not only to the gaming landscape today, but to it over the past couple of decades, you’d think that Nintendo would have invited a character from the series into the Super Smash Bros. fold already, but perhaps the series’ unrivaled sense of violence is in the way. After all, not only is Mortal Kombat one of the most over-the-top violent series ever, but it has a past punctuated by controversy.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Would you like to see Scorpion or Sub-Zero added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?