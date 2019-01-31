‘Mortal Kombat 11’s’ Time Travel Narrative Will Thoroughly Explore Entire Series History, Says Boon

We already know that Mortal Kombat 11 is going to go pretty heavy into the time-bending theme, especially with the new characters revealed. Now NetherRealm Studio head Ed Boon is talking a little more in-depth about what’s to come and what that means for the expansive history of the franchise.

“We’re taking all the events of MK1, MK2, and MK3, and folding them on top of the current timeline,” Boon mentioned in a recent hands-on preview of Mortal Kombat 11 over on the official PlayStation Blog. “We have time quakes, characters meeting their former selves…[for example], young Liu Kang meeting revenant Liu Kang. It’s so cool.”

When speaking of Kronika, the new big bad of the upcoming game, he mentioned that her time manipulation schemes have been in the works throughout the entire series history, we just didn’t know it yet.

Kronika was revealed to be … frankly, a badass who can control time. This “Keeper of Time” is powerful in her own right, but more than that – she has the ability to change everything we know about the franchise. With a huge roster yet to be fully revealed, her inclusion in the story could mean that literally anyone could be coming back – regardless of their previous demise in earlier games.

Between her and fellow time meddler Geras, pretty much anything can go and that will impact both the narrative and the gameplay itself. For players looking to main Geras, his ability to tamper with time itself comes in handy when looking to take off some additional time off of the round timer. He’s pretty much a game changer for the combat mechanics, whereas Kronika is a game changer for the story.

What do you think? How do you think her time manipulation will play a part of the story outside of the obvious seen in the cinematic reveal? If you could have any character resurrected, who would it be? Sound off with all of those titillating thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

As for the game itself, Mortal Kombat 11 will arrive on April 23rd for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC. According to the Steam’s official listing, we’ve got a lot to look forward to:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”