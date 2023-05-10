New Mortal Kombat 12 Video Teases Franchise Reboot

NetherRealm Studios has today released a new video associated with Mortal Kombat 12 that has teased a full reboot of the long-running fighting game franchise. To kick off the month of May, NetherRealm revealed the first formal teaser for the next mainline Mortal Kombat title, which many fans have simply been calling Mortal Kombat 12 for the time being. As we've now learned thanks to today's new video, though, it looks like NetherRealm is opting to go in a much different direction with its next installment.

Shared to the official Mortal Kombat Twitter account, a new clip of a clock was shown off where the seconds hand can be seen going from number to number. As the hand on the clock approaches the number 12, though, it is then shown to skip the number entirely and then go back to one. Although NetherRealm itself didn't state what this means, the implication (and assumption from fans) is that this means the Mortal Kombat series will be getting a soft reboot with its next game. It also implies that "Mortal Kombat 12" likely won't be the official name of the next entry in the franchise.

Outside of revealing this new teaser, NetherRealm also shed more light on when it will be properly unveiling the next game in the Mortal Kombat saga. Alongside posting this video, NetherRealm tweeted the caption "It's almost time," which clearly suggests that a proper showing for Mortal Kombat 12 will be right around the corner. At this point in time, NetherRealm and WB Games haven't formally said anything about when this reveal might be happening, but given that a number of gaming events and presentations will likely be occurring over the next month, it seems all but certain that MK12 will end up appearing in some capacity quite soon.

What do you think about this new tease from NetherRealm with Mortal Kombat 12? And when do you think that the next game in the series will officially be shown off? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.