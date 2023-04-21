Mortal Kombat 12 May Be Revealed at PlayStation Event

Mortal Kombat 12 may be revealed soon at the rumored PlayStation Showcase. According to more than one source, a PlayStation Showcase is set to happen in May. For those that don't know, a PlayStation Showcase is similar to a PlayStation State of Play, but more substantial. It's longer, features bigger games, and has bigger announcements. There hasn't been one since 2021, so it's been a while. So far, there's no official word a new one, but there's word from a couple different sources that a show is planned for as early as May, including from Jeff Grubb, one of the most reliable sources in the industry.

Where does Mortal Kombat 12 come into play? Well, according to another industry insider, Nick Baker, Mortal Kombat 12 is set to be revealed at the next PlayStation Showcase. Baker doesn't say this second bit, but this could mean PlayStation will have some form of exclusive content, though if this is the case it will be very minor. It also could mean PlayStation has marketing rights for the game, which makes sense considering Sony now owns EVO.

Adding to this, another industry insider, Jez Corden, seems to tease that Mortal Kombat 12 will be revealed in May in a recent tweet. If you connect all these dots, there seems to be overwhelming claims that the next installment in the fighting game series wil be revealed next month, but there's still a major problem.

Events like this get delayed quite often. Once they are announced, they are locked in stone, but before this happens, they can be internally kicked back for numerous reasons. And it happens quite a bit. There have been PlayStation events reported to happen only to not happen for months. In other words, take all of this with a grain of salt.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on any of these reports and the speculation they have created. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to let us know what you think. What do you want to see from Mortal Kombat 12?