Mortal Kombat 12 First Teaser Revealed

Mortal Kombat 12 has been officially teased by Chicago-based developer NetherRealm Studios and publisher WB Games after the latter leaked its existence earlier in the year. However, long before this leak we knew the game was in development thanks to various rumors and reports, all of which have finally come good in an official capacity.

As for the teaser, it reveals nothing of supreme consequence, but does seem to tease a potential theme for the game, and in the process, seems to tease the game's story will be connected to Mortal Kombat 11. Below, you can check it out for yourself. The tease comes as part of a larger video celebrating the series' 30-year anniversary, so you will need to skip to the 1:48 mark to see the teaser.

Nothing but appreciation for our fans over the past 30 Years. We're just getting started... pic.twitter.com/i8LzbGfISf — Mortal Kombat 30 (@MortalKombat) May 1, 2023

Mortal Kombat 12 is set to be the the 12th mainline installment in the long-running fighting game series, as the name suggests, and the 28th total release in the series when you consider every single release, whether that be a brand new game or just a edition of an installment that already exists.

As you may know, the series can trace its roots all the way back to 1992 when the first game in the franchise, aptly titled Mortal Kombat, was released by Midway in arcades. One of the two creators of the series, Ed Boon, remains involved in the series as its creative director. He is notably the creative director of this latest installment. Meanwhile, John Tobias is no longer involved with the franchise in any capacity.

Once very controversial for its extreme violence, the Mortal Kombat series is the best-selling fighting game franchises worldwide and one of the highest-grossing media franchises of all time. Not only does it currently have a very successful video game series, but an emerging movie series and a growing prscence in the animated space as well.

All of that said, feel free, as always, to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Are you excited for the new Mortal Kombat game? Will you be picking it up when it releases?