Mortal Kombat 12 Guest Character Possibly Teased

A Mortal Kombat 12 guest character may have just been teased, and if that's the case, it would mark the first tease of the game's roster, or in this case, DLC roster, as guest characters aren't included in the base roster of the game. And for those wondering how DLC characters could be teased and leaked before the game has even been revealed or released it's because NetherRealm Studios has almost certainly already planned out the game's DLC roster and even started work on some of these characters.

As for the potential tease, it does not come the way of NetherRealm Studios itself nor its publishing partner/owner WB Games nor anyone involved with either. Rather, it comes from industry insider Jez Corden. And if you're a Mortal Kombat fan, this name is going to be familiar as Corden relayed last month that he heard the game was going to be revealed at the next PlayStation Showcase, which is rumored to happen this month. As for why the tease has been labeled "potential tease," it's because it makes no mention of Mortal Kombat 12.

The tease begins with Kinda Funny's Greg Miller, who tweeted out about Peacemaker. Replying to this, Corden notes "would be cool if he was playable in an upcoming fighting game." This is an obvious tease, but as noted, it's not an obvious Mortal Kombat 12 tease. However, given all the recent scuttlebutt surrounding the game, the limited number of possibilities in the first place, and the aforementioned report from Corden, this seems to be pointing towards Mortal Kombat 12.

As for the character, if you're not familiar with Peacemaker, he's a DC character that debuted all the way back in Fightin' 5 #40, which was released in November of 1966. Far from the biggest name in the pantheon of DC characters, Peacemaker has never been more relevant than he is right now thanks to an apperance in 2021's Suicide Squad. In this apperance he is played by John Cena, who also reprised the role for the new HBO Max TV series. And if he's in Mortal Kombat 12, Cena will almost certainly lend his likeness and voice for the character.

All of that said, take this potential tease and the speculatin it has created with a grain of salt. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Would Peacemaker be a good use of a DLC spot in Mortal Kombat 12?