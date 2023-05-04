Mortal Kombat 2 Set to Cast The Boys Star Karl Urban as Johnny Cage

Mortal Kombat 2 is reportedly in final talks with The Boys actor Karl Urban for the role of Johnny Cage. The Mortal Kombat franchise is one of the biggest, most iconic franchises in all of gaming and part of that is thanks to its cinematic appeal. On top of just being a great and excessively violent fighting game series filled with great characters, it also has some of the better video game movie adaptations. While they're not perfect, the original film from the 90s is widely regarded as one of the best of its kind and the recent reboot from 2021 also found commercial success, even if it wasn't a slam dunk with critics.

With that said, Mortal Kombat 2 has been in the works since 2021 and it seems like we're closer than ever to finally seeing it. The first film teased Johnny Cage could appear in the sequel and it looks like that's going to pay off. As reported by The Wrap, The Boys and Star Trek star Karl Urban is in final talks to star as Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 2. This seems to be further confirmed by film producer Todd Garner tweeting the news himself. It's unclear how big of a role he'll have in the film, but it seems like he'd be part of the main cast and not just a throwaway cameo since they're eyeing big talent for the role and Cage is one of the most prevalent characters in the games. In the games, Johnny Cage has a romantic relationship with Sonya Blade, so we may see that start to develop in this film.

For those who aren't familiar with Johnny Cage, the character is a Hollywood action star who gets roped into the deadly fighting tournament. He's often seen acting like an egotistical diva with flashy clothes, stylish hair, and non-stop references to the Hollywood machine. One can only imagine that will continue in the films with Urban playing up the absurdity of the character's persona.

