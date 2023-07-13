Mortal Kombat 2 Set Photo Shows Karl Urban's Johnny Cage

The creator of Mortal Kombat -- and the creative director of the new Mortal Kombat 1 game releasing later this year -- Ed Boon is on set of the Mortal Kombat movie sequel, or at least he was very recently. Right now, there's reason to believe Boon will have a cameo in the movie, which would explain his presence on set. That said, it's also possible it was just a simple set visit. Whatever the case, he's been sharing photos on Twitter with various actors in the movie, including Karl Urban, who is playing Johnny Cage in the sequel. As you may know, Cage was not in the first movie, so fans are desperate to see The Boys actor's portrayal of the character.

Unfortunately we will have to wait a bit longer for our first full look at Johnny Cage in the movie, but we do have something that comes close. The image below featuring Boon and Urban gives fans an idea of what to expect. Urban is not in costume or anything close to that, but you can see his hair has been dyed for the role.

Below, you can check out the tweet for yourself:

With the Mortal Kombat sequel filming, it's possible some set leaks could happen in the near future and reveal Cage and others, however, the first movie didn't have any notable set leaks so we don't expect the sequel to either. Once again the movie is filming in Australia, largely in rural locations or in a studio making set leaks unlikely.

Mortal Kombat 2 is scheduled to be theatrically released by Warner Bros. Pictures at an unknown date. There is also no word when the first trailer will be released, but that will depend on when filming wraps.

"The new Mortal Kombat reboot movie has been a long time coming, and while some of the stitching from over the years that holds the whole thing together is very much apparent in its construction, it's still a very bloody and mostly good experience," reads the opening of our review of the first movie. " f you go into the movie expecting deadly fights between well-trained fighters, that's more or less what you get. If you're looking for anything significantly deeper than that, perhaps look elsewhere."