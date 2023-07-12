Mortal Kombat 2 Movie Teased to Feature Cameo From Creator Ed Boon

It looks long longtime Mortal Kombat director and co-creator Ed Boon is going to have a cameo in the upcoming Mortal Kombat 2 movie. As of this summer, production on MK2 has kicked off in Australia with director Simon McQuoid once again helming the follow-up film. And while many details about this highly anticipated sequel are still being kept under wraps, it looks like Boon himself is going to be involved with the project in some capacity.

Based on a recent interaction on Twitter, Boon shared an image of Australia alongside the caption, "Speaking of Kameos." Boon's message serves as a broad reference to the new "Kameo Fighters" system seen in the upcoming Mortal Kombat 1, but when accompanied with the picture of Australia, it seems clear that he's referring to a cameo of another sort. Notably, Boon also happened to change his username on Twitter recently to "Ed Boon Down Under" which indicates that he's in Australia at this very moment where Mortal Kombat 2 is being filmed.

To add even more credence to these teases, Mortal Kombat 2 producer Todd Garner quote tweeted Boon's message and indicated that he's very much involved with the film in some capacity. Specifically, Garner poked fun at those who have said that Boon doesn't have any involvement with the new Mortal Kombat movies. It obviously remains to be seen just what happens with Boon and MK2, but it will be worth keeping an eye out to see if he does show up in the film once it hits theaters.

But wait, (some of) the fans say you aren’t involved… https://t.co/kqBLwRgG2N — Todd Garner (@Todd_Garner) July 12, 2023

Currently, Mortal Kombat 2 doesn't have a release window of any sort, but the film is likely on track to arrive at some point in 2024. MK2 is set to see the return of Lewis Tan as Cole Young, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Mehcad Brooks as Jax Briggs, and Ludi Lin as Liu Kang. It will also introduce new faces such as Karl Urban as Johnny Cage, Tati Gabrielle as Jade, and Martyn Ford as Shao Kahn.

