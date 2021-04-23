How to Get Into Mortal Kombat After Watching the Movie

✖

The Mortal Kombat live-action reboot is now in theaters and on HBO Max, and it will likely be a long wait until the next film in the series releases. For those that are itching for more Kombat to tide them over until a follow-up is announced, there are a lot of strong options that might be of interest. That material includes video games, live-action movies, and animation. The Mortal Kombat franchise has been around for nearly 30 years now, and that means there's been a lot of content produced! Here's what you can find and where you can find it:

Video Games

Chances are, the first thing you might want to do after watching Mortal Kombat is play some video games. In what can only be described as a criminal miscalculation on the part of Warner Bros., none of the early Mortal Kombat games are available on current gaming platforms. Thankfully, there are still three notable options for players to check out: Mortal Kombat X, Mortal Kombat 11, and Injustice 2. Technically, the latter game is not actually a Mortal Kombat game, but it's from NetherRealm Studios just as Mortal Kombat is, and it does feature Raiden and Sub-Zero as DLC fighters. The games can be found on the following platforms:

Mortal Kombat X: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC.

Mortal Kombat 11: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC.

Injustice 2: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Android, iOS, PC.

Movies

If fighting games aren't your thing, there are three previous Mortal Kombat movies that can be found on streaming services. The original Mortal Kombat live-action film released in 1995, and remains a fan-favorite after all these years. Its PG-13 rating means there's way less gore than the 2021 version, but the movie still has a lot of charm. Mortal Kombat 11 even features skins based on the game! The movie received a sequel in 1997, but Mortal Kombat: Annihilation is... less charming. Fortunately, there's Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge. Released last year on DVD and Blu-Ray, the full-length animated feature got a lot of praise from fans of the franchise. The three movies can be found on the following streaming services:

Mortal Kombat (1995): Peacock (free to stream)

Mortal Kombat: Annihilation: HBO Max

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge: HBO Max

The movies and games listed above are the easiest options for readers to check out, but there's also plenty of merchandise including Funko Pops, statues, action figures, and more. There's never been a better time for fans of the franchise to find lots of great material based on the series. Of course, readers can always check out the rest of ComicBook.com's coverage of the Mortal Kombat reboot right here.

Would you like to see a Mortal Kombat movie sequel? What did you think of the reboot? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!