How Mortal Kombat Sets Up Another Movie

✖

The Mortal Kombat live-action reboot is finally available to watch in theaters and on HBO Max, and it leaves the door wide open for a follow-up film. Warning: spoilers ahead! At the climax of the film, the forces of Shang Tsung have been defeated, albeit temporarily. The villain planned to cheat in the tournament by killing Earthrealm's defenders prior to the contest, but Liu Kang, Sonya Blade, Jax, and Cole Young survived to continue the fight. However, Raiden now begins the search for new champions to recruit. The end of the film sees Cole Young quitting his job to seek out Johnny Cage in Los Angeles.

Cage played a massive role in the original 1995 film, so it's unsurprising the character is being used to set up a potential sequel. Cage is a fan favorite, so the teaser works well. Unfortunately, the character only appears in a poster with his face obscured, so no one has been cast just yet. That said, WWE fighter The Miz has voiced his desire to play the role!

Cage's role is not the only tease shown at the end of the film. Scorpion enacts vengeance on Sub-Zero for the death of his family and clan, killing his foe. Mortal Kombat fans know that won't be the end for the character, as Bai-Han later returns as the villain Noob Saibot. Actor Joe Taslim has apparently signed on for four more movies, so it seems very likely that the villain will return.

Last but not least, it seems possible that a sequel could see an appearance by Kintaro or Sheeva. When Goro aligns himself with Outworld's champions, Shang Tsung says that it's "an honor to have Shokan blood" on their side. Given what a big deal Shang Tsung makes out of Goro's presence, it wouldn't be surprising to see the villain recruit another Shokan to his side in a sequel; he'll certainly need more help!

As of this writing, a Mortal Kombat sequel has not been announced, so fans will just have to wait and see what future plans Warner Bros. Pictures might have in store. In the meantime, Readers can check out the rest of ComicBook.com's coverage of the Mortal Kombat reboot right here.

Would you like to see a Mortal Kombat movie sequel? What did you think of the reboot? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!