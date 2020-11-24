Mortal Kombat 11 Teases Movie Skins With First Look

✖

The Mortal Kombat movie remains an important part of the fighting game franchise's legacy, and Mortal Kombat 11 will soon celebrate that with new skins based on the 1995 film. On Twitter, Mortal Kombat creator Ed Boon gave fans a first look at the new skins, and it seems that they will include actors Christopher Lambert as Raiden, Linden Ashby as Johnny Cage, and Bridgette Wilson as Sonya Blade. The picture is in black and white, and some fans might have to look closely to see for themselves, but the likenesses appear to be pretty close to those of the original actors!

The Tweet from Ed Boon can be found embedded below.

MK Movie skins !pic.twitter.com/LSf4HkLfqO — Ed Boon (@noobde) November 24, 2020

Of course, this is not the first reference to the Mortal Kombat film in Mortal Kombat 11. There is a skin of Shang Tsung based on his appearance in the film, and actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa reprised his role, providing new lines specifically for the game. Prior to today's reveal, a datamine revealed voice samples from Lambert, Ashby, and Wilson in the game, so it seems that the new skins for Raiden, Cage, and Sonya might be accompanied by new audio, as well. However, until NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. announce that officially, fans might want to temper their expectations, just in case!

In an era where most films based on video games failed to live-up to the source material, Mortal Kombat stood apart from disappointments like Super Mario Bros. and Double Dragon. While the quality of movies based on video games has greatly improved over the last few years, it comes as little surprise that so many fans of the Mortal Kombat franchise hold a special place in their hearts for the film. A reboot of the series is set to release in theaters sometime next year, but time will tell whether or not it can live-up to the beloved status of the original film.

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

