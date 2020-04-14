New Mortal Kombat Legends Movie Surfaces Online

A new Mortal Kombat movie appears to have surfaced online. Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind, if the box art is accurate, appears to be the third film in the ongoing Mortal Kombat Legends line of animated movies from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and produced by Warner Bros. Animation in coordination with NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. The previous two animated films, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge and Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, were home video releases both digitally and physically, and there's no reason to believe that Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind will be any different.

The box art and description for Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind that has appeared in online listings like the German version of Amazon indicate that it will be a movie focusing on Kenshi, the blind Mortal Kombat swordsman, with Sub-Zero serving as an older mentor-like character. Adding further legitimacy to the latest leak is the fact that a report from last year about a new Mortal Kombat animated movie that was in development included casting details that indicated it would feature an older version of Sub-Zero in it.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind will focus on Sub-Zero (Kuai Liang) and Kenshi. Can't wait to see what kind of new adventures they come up with! pic.twitter.com/etFFxSXSbm — youtube.com/tabmok99 (@tabmok99) August 1, 2022

The timing of the listing appearing online is interesting and could indicate that a reveal is set to happen in short order. Evo 2022, the popular fighting video game tournament, is set to take place later this week starting August 5th, and will run through the weekend. Fighting video games often use the spotlight that the tournament provides to announce various things, and it's not outside the realm of possibility that Warner Bros. might take advantage of it to officially announce Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind.

If the retailer listing information is accurate, Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind will release on October 27th. Given the fact that Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind has surfaced online in full, it seems like only a matter of time before it is officially announced. Previous installments in the Mortal Kombat Legends line of animated movies include Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge and Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Mortal Kombat franchise in general right here.

What do you think about what we have heard about and seen of Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind? Are you looking forward to another animated Mortal Kombat movie? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things movies and gaming!