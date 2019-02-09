‘Mortal Kombat’ and Prince Collide With This Hilarious “Purple Rain” Cosplay

With all of the Mortal Kombat 11 hype going on and a recent leak hinting that Rain could be the next fighter revealed, I had to do some digging. Though I didn’t find more evidence of Rain coming officially to the next game, I did stumble upon a hilarious “The Ninja Formerly Known As Prince” cosplay that was more than worth it.

The cosplayer in question goes by Mr. MMA and his previous cosplay works were hilarious and had a lot of passion behind them. His group shots with friends, jumping right into character — it’s infection and truly shows what the cosplay community is all about.

As for the upcoming game in the MK franchise itself, Mortal Kombat 11 will arrive on April 23rd for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC.

