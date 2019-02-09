‘Mortal Kombat’ and Prince Collide With This Hilarious “Purple Rain” Cosplay

With all of the Mortal Kombat 11 hype going on and a recent leak hinting that Rain could be the next fighter revealed, I had to do some digging. Though I didn’t find more evidence of Rain coming officially to the next game, I did stumble upon a hilarious “The Ninja Formerly Known As Prince” cosplay that was more than worth it.
The cosplayer in question goes by Mr. MMA and his previous cosplay works were hilarious and had a lot of passion behind them. His group shots with friends, jumping right into character — it’s infection and truly shows what the cosplay community is all about.
#TheNinjaFormerlyKnownAsRain and Noob Saibot comin’ for you on this #FatalityFriday. Even if you purify yourselves in the waters of Lake Minnetonka, your annihilation is imminent. #RainCosplay #PrincrCosplay #PurpleRain #MashupCosplay #NoobSaibotCosplay #netherrealmstudios
The Ninja Formerly Known As Rain & @thepurplerainger couldn’t decide the matter of who got to ride the bike first, so they decided to settle it like warriors in #MortalKombat!!! 📷: @drgoodknight of @drlawsphotolab Prince Motorcycle by @mcclure_jeff2 Edits: Myself #TheNinjaFormerlyKnownAsRain #ThePurpleRainger #RainCosplay #PowerRangerCosplay #MMPRcosplay #PrinceCosplay #Purple #PurpleRain #MashupCosplay #MortalKombatCosplay #BlackPhotographer #BlackPhotographerHere #PrinceCosplay #PrinceMashup
#FatalityFriday, pt deux… SWITCH!!! 📷: @drgoodknight of @drlawsphotolab 🏍: @mcclure_jeff2 #TheNinjaFormerlyKnownAsRain #DianaPrinceRogersNelson #RainCosplay #WonderWomanCosplay #MortalKombatCosplay #netherrealmstudios #MortalKombatCosplay #DCcosplay #DCcomics #MortalKombat #WonderWoman #Prince #PrinceCosplay #PrinceMashup #MashupCosplay #SmooveCosplaya #PurpleRain
I went into 2018 with a goal of accomplishing only two big cosplay projects, but managed to squeeze out two more in the process. It didn’t hurt that one was a closet cosplay, and the other was made by switching out pieces from one I was already working on lol. At any rate, here’s my #2018CosplayWrapUp! – Sith Mace Windu – Sith Lord Jafar – The Ninja Formerly Known As Rain – Jam Master Jedi 2.0 #SmooveCosplaya
As for the upcoming game in the MK franchise itself, Mortal Kombat 11 will arrive on April 23rd for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC.
