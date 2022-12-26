Mortal Kombat Director Reveals Dream Guest DLC Character

Mortal Kombat co-director and long-serving director Ed Boon has revealed his dream guest DLC character. DLC characters are a growing tradition for Mortal Kombat games. Sometimes these characters are just Mortal Kombat characters who didn't make the initial roster cut of the base game, but other times they are characters from other franchises. With Mortal Kombat 11, this included the likes of Terminator and Robocop. According to Boon, he and his team all vote on DLC characters, though, as you would expect sometimes licensing issues thwart this democratic process. All of that said, if he could have one DLC character, it would be a character from a rival video game series.

While Mortal Kombat is now the biggest fighting game series not named Super Smash Bros, this hasn't always been the case. There was a long time that Street Fighter dominated the genre. And over this dominance, Ryu, the face of the series, became an iconic character. And thus it should perhaps come as no surprise that Boon is keen on getting the character in Mortal Kombat.

If Boon wants Ryu in Mortal Kombat, what's stopping it from happening? Well, the hold-up seems to be on Capcom's end. Whether this is simply fighting game rivalries getting in the way, we don't know. It seems unlikely given that Capcom has shown its willingness to pursue crossover content, even with Street Fighter itself. What's more likely an issue is the very mature content of Mortal Kombat. In other words, Capcom is probably not very keen on Ryu getting and performing fatalities. This is just speculation though. And it's important to note the part about Capcom being in the way of the deal is also speculation. This hasn't been confirmed, but it sounds like NetherRealm Studios is interested, so it's unclear what else could be preventing what would be an epic crossover.

