Mother 3 Trends as Nintendo Switch Fans Continue to Ask For an Official Release
While digital marketplaces have made it easier than ever to access old video games, the reality is, there are many games that are not available legally to gamers. Take Mother 3, for example. The Earthbound sequel released exclusively in Japan on Nintendo's Game Boy Advance back in 2006. Despite frequent requests from fans, it has never been offered in any form in North America. Unofficial fan translations have made their way online over the years, but a Nintendo Switch release still remains the goal for some. Mother 3 is once again trending on Twitter, as gamers voiced their hopes that a release will one day come.
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Mother 3!
That's... probably not a good idea.
If nintendo releases mother 3 in america for its birthday, i will drink an entire gallon of milk in one sitting— NeX (@NeX128) April 15, 2021
If only it were that simple!
mother 3 trending so play it— ThisMelonBen (@ThisMelonBen) April 15, 2021
Don't give up the dream.
Me seeing mother 3 trending knowing good and well Nintendo hasn’t and will never localize it pic.twitter.com/QnleVDz6SF— Kanye’s biggest fan (@chris1sntcool) April 15, 2021
The pain is real.
mother 3 fans when the game is trending and the game still wont have an official release in the west pic.twitter.com/vkdvCo7A4e— shoopdahoop25 (@shoopdahoop25) April 15, 2021
Fans have done a lot of begging.
Mother 3 and Nintendo Direct are trending... but still no localized Mother 3. pic.twitter.com/1LrUyDQNxA— echo fighter (eudes) (@stygian_scion) April 15, 2021
Reggie is still sick of fielding this one!
https://t.co/xM5ZupmjOW pic.twitter.com/GI9WktZL7J— Reggie Fils-Aime (@Reggie) April 14, 2021
The latter is more likely, honestly.
Mother 3 realising to America is as impossible as someone getting love and care in real life— 💫𝓝𝓲𝓬𝓸𝔁𝓪𝓼💞 (@thatsaddestboy) April 15, 2021
Some think it's for the best, however.
Yall want the official mother 3 release so bad you aren't stopping to think how awful the localization would be tbh— arbys guest ryan (@hoodimin) April 14, 2021