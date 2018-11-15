‘Ms. Splosion Man’ Coming To Nintendo Switch This Month

We haven’t seen a new Splosion Man platformer in years, mainly because Twisted Pixel is so busy working on other projects. However, it looks like the series may be making an explosive return, as a recent eShop listing suggests that it’s coming to the Nintendo Switch very, very soon.

The listing was found by a Twitter user by the name of Chris Becker, who pointed out the listing in the European eShop for the game, which is slated for a November 22 release — next week!

You can see the scans in the tweet below, and it looks like Twisted Pixel is adding a rather unique feature into the mix — four player online co-op.

Ms. Splosion Man is coming to the Nintendo eShop on November 22nd. Say what? It also has 4 player online! pic.twitter.com/UPfXx1Zx2I — Chris Becker (@SuperNintendad) November 14, 2018

With a game like this, that likely means four players will be running through each stage at the same time, trying to collect things throughout each stage while avoiding dangers that will undoubtedly lead to certain death. Twisted Pixel hasn’t answered our inquiry about the game just yet, but we’re likely to hear about an official announcement soon.

But this is an interesting development, as we originally thought that Ms. Splosion Man was a property owned by Microsoft. After all, the game originally came out for the Xbox 360, where it found a pretty good following. Could other Twisted Pixel classics be close behind? The original Splosion Man? LocoCycle? The GunStringer?!

Again, Twisted Pixel hasn’t said a word, and we haven’t seen Ms. Splosion Man pop up in any other eShop listings as of yet, so we’re waiting and seeing what happens with this one. However, it seems fairly priced, going for 11.99 (in pounds), and there are pre-orders available now, so we wouldn’t be shocked if we saw something soon.

But, at the very least, the company should consider giving us the original Splosion Man as well, if only for the soundtrack itself. I mean, who doesn’t like donuts?!

If you’re curious, you can play Ms. Splosion Man on Xbox 360. It’s also backward compatible on Xbox One as well.