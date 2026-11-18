Following a prominent leak this past week, Wizards of the Coast has officially announced that its next Secret Lair drop for Magic: The Gathering will be tied to the Dune franchise. To coincide with the upcoming release of Dune: Part Three, which hits theaters on December 18th, MTG will be collaborating with the acclaimed sci-fi series with an array of new cards. For those looking to get their hands on these new Dune x Secret Lair cards for themselves, you’ll want to begin setting money aside right now.

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Set to launch on November 30th at 12pm ET/9am PT, Wizards of the Coast will push live the “My Arrakis, My Superdrop” with three unique sets. The first group of cards, dubbed “Balance of Power”, primarily includes Legendary Creature cards for Dune characters like Paul Atreides, Chani, and Princess Irulan. This drop will contain eight cards in total and will retail for $49.99, with its non-foil version costing $39.99.

The second drop is then dubbed “Deserts of Arrakis” and primarily hinges on Dune’s iconic sandworms. These cards contain creatures like Shai-Hulud to go along with Legendary Artifacts like the Crysknife. Deserts of Arrakis will only contain six cards and will also retail for $49.99 and $39.99 (non-foil).

The last group of the bunch, simply called “Spice”, is also the priciest of the bunch. These six cards include the likes of Water of Life, Pain Box, and Revel in Riches, the last of which is a wholly new card to MTG. The Spice set will go for $59.99 and will only be available to purchase in a foil format.

You can check out all of these cards in question that are part of the My Arrakis, My Superdrop release here:

For those who look to purchase all three of these Secret Lair x Dune drops, Wizards of the Coast will also include one special foil promo card. This card, which is dubbed Emperor’s Hutment as Reliquary Tower, will only be given to those who spend $149 as part of a single transaction. While the easiest way to reach this amount is by purchasing all of the individual drops in this Dune release, other Secret Lair drops that are available on the website should qualify for this promotion as well.

What do you happen to think about this upcoming Secret Lair release for Magic: The Gathering? Are you planning to pick up any of these Dune cards for yourself, and if so, which of the three drops do you primarily have your eye on? Be sure to let me know down in the comments section.